News & Insights

Banking

Unclear whether Nigeria's fuel subsidies are totally gone - Fitch

Credit: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA

June 08, 2023 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by Libby George for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - It is unclear whether Nigeria's fuel subsidies - a key fiscal reform from President Bola Tinubu - are totally gone, ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday.

Petrol prices tripled in Africa's largest economy last month after the newly inaugurated Tinubu pledged to scrap costly subsidies, a move that Fitch said affirmed its "B-" credit rating.

But the ratings agency said it is still watching to see the full impact of higher prices on government finances.

"It is unclear whether current fuel prices reflect full subsidy withdrawal, in particular whether the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation is still benefitting from a preferential exchange rate," Fitch said in a note.

It added that it sees a low risk of backtracking on subsidy removal despite public anger over higher fuel prices.

(Reporting By Libby George, editing by Karin Strohecker)

((Libby.George@thomsonreuters.com; +44 07527 061331; Reuters Messaging: libby.george@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BankingWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.