Unclear if inflation's fall will slow wage growth - BoE's Bailey

Credit: REUTERS/MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA

September 06, 2023 — 09:43 am EDT

Written by David Milliken and Farouq Suleiman for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that Britain's high rate of inflation was heading for a further marked fall, but it was not yet clear whether that would slow the pace of wage growth which recently hit a record high.

"Many of the indicators are now moving as we would expect them to move and are signalling that the fall in inflation will continue and, as I've said a number of times, I think will be quite marked by the end of this year," Bailey told lawmakers.

"The question now is as headline inflation comes down ... will we see inflation expectations continue to come down? ... and will that be reflected into wage bargaining?"

