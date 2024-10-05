Uncle Jack’s Chili is Good for Bitcoin

Follow Tommy on X.

This interview on the Danny Jones Podcast episode 263 both felt like it was being channeled from my own brain while also hitting me with an overload of new information. It hit the spot, as someone who has long held the opinion that all modern wars and psychological operations are symptoms of easy fiat money, and that the government is simply the biggest criminal cartel that grows large enough to self-legitimize its racket and assumes the role of moral authority. Kruse postulates that the goal of globalist transhumanists is to replace the U.S. Constitution, a document that is designed to protect individuals from government, with the U.N. Charter, a document designed to usurp it and provide tyrannical power to proxies of the industrial military complex.



“I would sit down with, probably, Adolf Hitler before I would sit down with Sergey Brin.”



I wasn’t expecting to hear about Bitcoin when I started listening, but I was pleasantly surprised to hear him bring it up early and often, framed as a kryptonite to the transhumanists he portrays as his “mortal enemy”.



“The reason why Bitcoin content gets removed is because DARPA is not interested in Bitcoin. Their energy to fuel their whole process is cheap fiat money.”

Uncle Jack hits on topics like Kleiber's law, allodial wealth, DARPA, MK-ULTRA (and it’s subsequent versions), the Stanford marshmallow experiment, JFK’s assassination, sunlight medicine, SV40, cancer, COVID and the jabs, and even invisibility, somehow connecting it all subtly to Bitcoin, with a ‘fix the money, fix the world’ subtext.



“There’s a pattern with the Industrial Military Complex. When they want to do something, they don’t ask for forgiveness, they don’t ask for permission either, they just do it.”

The main ingredient was essentially that the Federal fiat system is a big Ponzi scheme, citing Roth IRAs and retirement funds specifically. And that there is a mortal war waged on us by The State to make sure enough of us die through cancers, wars or otherwise so that we aren’t all performing a bank run.



The Industrial Military Complex is a machine that is powered by cheap money: fiat money. Kruse aligns Bitcoin as a solution to the fiat war machine, which is preaching to the choir for me, but exciting to hear on a non-Bitcoin show with a large audience like the Danny Jones Podcast.



This article is a Take. Opinions expressed are entirely the author's and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.