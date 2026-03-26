Uncertainty About U.S.-Iran Peace Talks May Weigh On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Following the strength seen in the previous session, stocks are likely to move back to the downside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a sharply lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 1 percent.

Continued volatility in the oil markets is likely to weigh on Wall Street, as international benchmark Brent crude futures are surging by more than 5 percent after tumbling by more than 2 percent during Wednesday's trading.

The rebound by the price of crude oil comes amid lingering uncertainty about the status of Middle East peace talks. Iran dismissed an American plan to pause the war, insisting that it will only occur on Tehran's own terms and timeline.

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump described Iranian negotiators as "very different" and "strange" but claimed they are "begging" the U.S. to make a deal.

"They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won't be pretty!" Trump warned.

Concerns about further widening of the conflict may also generate selling pressure after several Gulf countries issued a joint statement condemning Iran's "criminal" attacks on their energy infrastructure.

The statement by the U.A.E., Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan specifically calls out attacks carried out by armed factions loyal to Iran from Iraqi territory.

"While we value our fraternal relations with the Republic of Iraq, we call on the Iraqi government to take the necessary measures to immediately halt the attacks launched by factions, militias, and armed groups from Iraqi territory toward neighboring countries," said the statement.

The Gulf countries reaffirmed their right to self-defense as well as their right to "take all necessary measures to safeguard our sovereignty, security, and stability."

After ending Tuesday's choppy session mostly lower, stocks showed a strong move back to the upside in early trading on Wednesday. The major averages gave back ground over the course of the trading day but managed to remain in positive territory.

The Nasdaq advanced 167.93 points or 0.8 percent to 21,929.83, the Dow climbed 305.43 points or 0.7 percent to 46,429.49 and the S&P 500 rose 35.53 points or 0.5 percent to 6,591.90.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1.1 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 1.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 1.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.9 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are surging $3.80 to $94.12 a barrel after tumbling $2.03 to $90.32 barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after jumping $150.30 to $4,552.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slumping $112.70 to $4,439.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.62 yen versus the 159.46 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1532 compared to yesterday's $1.1558.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.