Unboxing And Review: Hodlr Disk

https://youtu.be/s-T1u8fgX1U

In this Bitcoin Magazine unboxing, Christian Keroles took a look at the brand new and very impressive Hodlr Disk by Hodlr Swiss.

The Hodlr Disk is a very impressive, robust and complete Bitcoin seed-back device. The team at Hodlr Swiss clearly thought through the main ways that a user would want to back up their Bitcoin private key seed phrase and have devised a simple and straightforward manual to guide a user through backing up their seed phrase correctly.

In the unboxing, Keroles reviewed the following:

  1. Everything that comes in the box
  2. What the device looks like
  3. What the devices feels like
  4. How to use the device
  5. Side-to-side comparison of the Hodlr Disk and the Hodlr Disk BTC edition
  6. An unprofessional opinion of the device's strength and robustness

