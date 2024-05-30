News & Insights

Unanimous Support at Steve Leung Design Group AGM

May 30, 2024 — 05:37 am EDT

Steve Leung Design Group Limited (HK:2262) has released an update.

Steve Leung Design Group Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, with unanimous votes in favor. Key resolutions included the re-election of executive directors, the reappointment of BDO Limited as the auditor, and the approval of general mandates for share allotment and repurchase. Shareholders showed strong support, highlighting a unified stance on company directives and executive leadership.

