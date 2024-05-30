Unanimous Support at Steve Leung Design Group AGM

Steve Leung Design Group Limited (HK:2262) has released an update.

Steve Leung Design Group Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, with unanimous votes in favor. Key resolutions included the re-election of executive directors, the reappointment of BDO Limited as the auditor, and the approval of general mandates for share allotment and repurchase. Shareholders showed strong support, highlighting a unified stance on company directives and executive leadership.

For further insights into HK:2262 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.