Unanimous Support for Modern Chinese Medicine Group Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 10:14 am EDT

Modern Chinese Medicine Group Co. Ltd. (HK:1643) has released an update.

Modern Chinese Medicine Group Co., Ltd. announced the unanimous approval of all proposed resolutions during its annual general meeting, including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of executive directors, and authorization for share repurchase and issuance mandates. Shareholders showed full support with a 100% vote in favor of each resolution, indicating strong backing for the company’s board decisions and future plans.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

