Unanimous Support for Modern Chinese Medicine Group Resolutions

Modern Chinese Medicine Group Co. Ltd. (HK:1643) has released an update.

Modern Chinese Medicine Group Co., Ltd. announced the unanimous approval of all proposed resolutions during its annual general meeting, including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of executive directors, and authorization for share repurchase and issuance mandates. Shareholders showed full support with a 100% vote in favor of each resolution, indicating strong backing for the company’s board decisions and future plans.

