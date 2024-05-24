Unanimous Support for China Asia Valley Resolutions

China Asia Valley Group Limited (HK:0063) has released an update.

China Asia Valley Group Limited recently announced that its shareholders have unanimously passed all proposed resolutions during the Annual General Meeting held on May 24, 2024. The approvals include the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, reappointment of auditors, and granting of mandates for share issuance and repurchase. This consensus reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic initiatives.

