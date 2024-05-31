Unanimous Support at China Finance AGM

China Finance Investment Holdings Limited (HK:0875) has released an update.

China Finance Investment Holdings Limited, in its recent annual general meeting, announced unanimous approval for all proposed resolutions, including the change of the company’s English and Chinese names, re-election of directors, and adoption of financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. Shareholders also agreed to a new mandate authorizing the directors to allot and issue new shares, with almost unanimous support. The resolutions were passed with a 100% vote in favor, indicating strong shareholder confidence in the company’s management and future direction.

