Unanimous Support at Precious Dragon AGM

May 27, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

Precious Dragon Technology Holdings Ltd. (HK:1861) has released an update.

Precious Dragon Technology Holdings Ltd. has announced that all resolutions proposed at its 2024 Annual General Meeting received unanimous support from shareholders, including the approval of financial statements, director re-elections, and dividend declarations. The company confirmed that the total number of issued shares was fully represented at the vote, with scrutineering services provided by Tricor Investor Services Limited.

