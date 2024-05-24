Unanimous Support at Natural Beauty AGM

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology (HK:0157) has released an update.

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited reported unanimous approval for all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting held on May 24, 2024. Key resolutions included the re-election of executive and independent non-executive directors, the re-appointment of their auditor, and the granting of mandates for share repurchase and issuance. The company showcased full shareholder support without any opposing votes for all agenda items.

