Unanimous Support at Jiangsu Innovative AGM

May 23, 2024 — 07:08 am EDT

Jiangsu Innovative Ecological New Materials Ltd. (HK:2116) has released an update.

Jiangsu Innovative Ecological New Materials Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024, with unanimous approval of all proposed resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. Shareholders also granted a mandate to issue, allot, and repurchase company shares, and agreed to a final dividend of HK$0.02 per share for the year ended December 31, 2023.

