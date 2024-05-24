News & Insights

Stocks

Unanimous Shareholder Support at China VTM Mining AGM

May 24, 2024 — 05:14 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd. (HK:0893) has released an update.

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd. announced that during its Annual General Meeting held on May 24, 2024, all proposed resolutions were unanimously passed by shareholders. The resolutions included adopting the audited financial statements, re-electing directors, and granting the board mandates to allot and repurchase company shares. This unanimous support highlights strong shareholder confidence in the company’s corporate governance and strategic direction.

For further insights into HK:0893 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.