Unanimous Shareholder Support at China VTM Mining AGM

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd. announced that during its Annual General Meeting held on May 24, 2024, all proposed resolutions were unanimously passed by shareholders. The resolutions included adopting the audited financial statements, re-electing directors, and granting the board mandates to allot and repurchase company shares. This unanimous support highlights strong shareholder confidence in the company’s corporate governance and strategic direction.

