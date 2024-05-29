Unanimous Approval at Hudson Investment AGM

Hudson Investment Group Limited (AU:HGL) has released an update.

Hudson Investment Group Limited has announced unanimous approval of all resolutions at its 2023 Annual General Meeting, including the remuneration report and the election of board members John William Farey, John Foley, Dr. Cheng Fong Han, and Wei Huang. Shareholders showed strong support with a 100% vote in favor of each resolution.

For further insights into AU:HGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.