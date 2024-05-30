Unanimous Approval at Haosen Fintech Group AGM

Wealthy Way Group Ltd. (HK:3848) has released an update.

Haosen Fintech Group Limited, previously known as Wealthy Way Group Limited, announced that all proposed resolutions were unanimously passed at its Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024. Key resolutions included the adoption of the audited financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend of HK$0.03 per share, and the re-appointment of Moore CPA Limited as the Auditors. The company also received mandates to repurchase and issue shares, reflecting strong shareholder support.

