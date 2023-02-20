UN torture prevention panel terminates visit to Australia

SYDNEY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - A U.N. torture prevention panel terminated its suspended visit to Australia, saying it continued to face obstacles in getting access to some detention centres in the country.

The U.N. Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) on Monday said it had requested several assurances in order to resume its visit but some guarantees were not provided, and it could not decide on a "reasonable timeframe" to resume its visit.

"Despite the good cooperation the Subcommittee has with the Australian federal authorities following our initial mission, there is no alternative but to terminate the visit as the issue of unrestricted access to all places of deprivation of liberty in two states has not yet been resolved," SPT Chairperson Suzanne Jabbour said in a statement.

An optional protocol against torture and degrading treatment, which Australia is a signatory to, allows for SPT to visit prisons, police stations and other detention centres unannounced.

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, in October 022 blocked the panel from visiting its prisons, saying the state maintained high standards at its jails and Australia was a sovereign country. Federal Attorney General Mark Dreyfuss then said the decision by New South Wales was disappointing.

The U.N. delegation was also prevented from visiting correctional facilities in Queensland state prompting it to suspend its 12-day visit.

Dreyfuss and the offices of the premiers of New South Wales and Queensland did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment.

Jabbour said a report based on what the panel had observed during its October visit would be shared with the Australian authorities.

