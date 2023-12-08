News & Insights

UN slaps sanctions on four Haiti gang leaders

December 08, 2023 — 07:03 pm EST

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Friday said it had approved the addition of four suspected Haitian gang leaders to its sanctions list, a long-awaited addition as the Caribbean nation faces a worsening humanitarian crisis.

The U.N. slapped sanctions on Renel Destina, believed to be the main leader of the Grand Ravine gang, as well as Vitel'homme Innocent, understood to head of the Kraze Barye gang, Johnson Andre of 5 Segond and Wilson Joseph of 400 Mawozo.

The U.S. Treasury Department had earlier on Friday announced fresh sanctions against the same four individuals.

The long-awaited U.N. sanctions announcement comes as it calls on countries to volunteer troops for a multinational security mission to help national police fight the gangs which have expanded their control over much of the Haitian territory.

Previously, the international body had only sanctioned one Haitian: Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer and leader of the G9 Alliance, which competes with the G-Pep alliance for control over swathes of Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince.

