UN security staff released in Yemen after 18 months in captivity

August 11, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Five United Nations security staff who were kidnapped in Yemen 18 months ago have been released, the United Nations said on Friday.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the release and "reiterates that kidnapping is an inhumane and unjustifiable crime, and calls for the perpetrators to be held accountable," deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

The United Nations did not say who had kidnapped the five security personnel.

