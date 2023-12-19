UN Security Council supports wind-down of Congo peacekeeping mission

Adds background and detail in paragraphs 2-5

KINSHASA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution starting to wind down its peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The U.N.'s news service said in a post on social media platform X that all 15 members voted in favour of the resolution.

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi said in September at the U.N. General Assembly that he had asked his government to fast-track the withdrawal of the peacekeeping mission to ensure it begins at the end of the year.

The mission, called MONUSCO, took over from an earlier U.N. operation in 2010 to help quell insecurity in the eastern part of the Central African country, where armed groups fight over territory and resources.

But its presence has become increasingly unpopular in recent years for what critics say is a failure to protect civilians against militia groups, sparking deadly protests.

(Reporting by Fiston Mahamba and Sonia Rolley Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Alexander Winning)

