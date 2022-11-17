Commodities

UN Secretary General says Black Sea grain deal extended

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

November 17, 2022 — 02:53 am EST

By Michelle Nichols

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The United Nations Secretary General said on Thursday he welcomed an agreement by all parties to extend the Black Sea grain deal to facilitate Ukraine's agricultural exports from its southern Black Sea ports.

"I welcome the agreement by all parties to continue the Black Sea grain initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilisers from Ukraine," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Thursday.

Gueterres said the UN was also "fully committed to removing the remaining obstacles to exporting food and fertilisers from the Russian Federation" - a part of the deal Moscow sees as critical.

