UN sanctions in Mali to end after Russia blocks renewal

By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - United Nations sanctions in Mali will end on Thursday after Russia vetoed a renewal of the regime that targeted anyone violating or obstructing a 2015 peace deal, hindering aid delivery, committing rights abuses or recruiting child soldiers.

The U.S. has also accused Wagner, which has about 1,000 fighters in Mali, of engineering an abrupt request by the junta for a 13,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping force to leave. The decade-long operation is due to shutdown by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Grant McCool)

