UN, Russia to talk Ukraine grain deal renewal next week in Geneva

Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

March 08, 2023 — 12:37 pm EST

UNITED NATIONS, March 8 (Reuters) - Top U.N. trade official Rebeca Grynspan will meet senior Russian officials in Geneva next week to discuss extending a deal that allows the Black Sea export of Ukraine grains amid Russia's war in the country, a U.N. spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"That's the next step, and we'll see whether anything further is needed than that," deputy U.N. spokesperson Fahan Haq told reporters. "The Secretary-General will continue to do all he can to remove obstacles to the export of Russian fertilizers."

