UN rights office urges Singapore to refrain from execution

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

April 25, 2023 — 05:57 am EDT

Written by Emma Farge for Reuters ->

GENEVA, April 25 (Reuters) - A United Nations human rights office spokesperson said on Tuesday that Singapore is poised to carry out a hanging for a drug offence, urging it to refrain from doing so.

"The UN Human Rights Office has received information concerning the imminent hanging of Tangaraju Suppiah for allegedly using his phone to coordinate trafficking of cannabis," said Ravina Shamdasani at a U.N. briefing. "We have concerns around due process and respect for fair trial guarantees," she added.

At the same briefing she said that the U.N. human rights office has information that at least 150 civilians may have been killed in an attack in Burkina Faso last week.

(Reporting by Emma Farge Editing by Madeline Chambers)

