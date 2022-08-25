UN rights chief hopes to publish Xinjiang report before mandate ends

GENEVA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights chief said on Thursday that she is still aiming to release a long-anticipated report on Xinjiang, China before the end of her four-year term on Aug. 31.

"We are trying very hard to do what I promised," Michelle Bachelet said at a press briefing in Geneva in response to a question about the timing of the report.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Miranda Murray)

((emma.farge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.