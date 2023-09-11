UN rights chief criticizes Russia for quitting Black Sea grain deal

GENEVA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The U.N. rights chief on Monday blamed Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal as well as its alleged attacks on agricultural facilities for higher food prices that have been particularly damaging in the Horn of Africa.

"The Russian Federation's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July, and attacks on grain facilities in Odesa and elsewhere, have again forced prices sky-high in many developing countries – taking the right to food far out of reach for many people," Volker Turk said at the opening of the Human Rights Council session in Geneva, referring specifically to high malnutrition rates in Somalia.

Russia quit the UN-brokered grain deal, aimed at easing a global food crisis, in July.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Rachel More)

((emma.farge@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.