World Markets

UN rights chief: Egyptian-British hunger striker's life in great danger

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR

November 08, 2022 — 05:03 am EST

Written by Emma Farge for Reuters ->

GENEVA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Tuesday said the life of jailed hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah's was in great danger and renewed a call for Egypt to immediately release him.

"Abd el-Fattah is in great danger. His dry hunger strike puts his life at acute risk," said Ravina Shamdasani, the spokesperson for the U.N. top human rights official, at a Geneva briefing. She said that Turk had personally spoken with Egyptian authorities to appeal for his release, most recently on Friday.

(Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Rachel More)

((emma.farge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter