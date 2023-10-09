UN refugee agency chief 'extremely worried' about funding

GENEVA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The head of the U.N. refugee agency said on Monday that the organisation was facing one of the most difficult moments in its history, with some 110 million people displaced around the world and a major funding shortfall.

"The task with which you have entrusted UNHCR is at one of its most difficult moments in our history," Filippo Grandi told the organisation's Executive Committee at a meeting in Geneva. "The world is increasingly divided, fragmented and inward-looking," he said.

The organisation faces a $650 million funding shortfall this year and the outlook for 2024 is "even more worrying", he added.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Matthias Williams)

((emma.farge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.