News & Insights

World Markets

UN refugee agency chief 'extremely worried' about funding

October 09, 2023 — 04:50 am EDT

Written by Emma Farge for Reuters ->

GENEVA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The head of the U.N. refugee agency said on Monday that the organisation was facing one of the most difficult moments in its history, with some 110 million people displaced around the world and a major funding shortfall.

"The task with which you have entrusted UNHCR is at one of its most difficult moments in our history," Filippo Grandi told the organisation's Executive Committee at a meeting in Geneva. "The world is increasingly divided, fragmented and inward-looking," he said.

The organisation faces a $650 million funding shortfall this year and the outlook for 2024 is "even more worrying", he added.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Matthias Williams)

((emma.farge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.