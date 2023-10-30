UN pushes to open Kerem Shalom crossing to deliver aid to Gaza

By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - More than one border crossing was needed to deliver aid to the besieged Gaza Strip and Kerem Shalom controlled by Israel is the only one equipped to take enough trucks, the United Nations said on Monday.

U.N. officials have repeatedly said this was insufficient for the scale of needs of Gaza's civilian population of about 2.3 million, more than one million of whom have been made homeless by Israel's bombardment.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the number of trucks entering Gaza "must be scaled up urgently." The United States has been trying to balance staunch support for its ally Israel with growing global concern about the humanitarian crisis.

"The lack of clean water and safe sanitation is on the verge of becoming a catastrophe," Russell said.

Israel has renewed warnings for civilians to move from the north of Gaza to the south as it began an advance late on Friday to pursue Hamas militants it says are hiding in a labyrinth of tunnels under Gaza City.

Lazzarini also said a communication blackout over the weekend had accelerated the breaking down of civil order and if that breakdown worsened it "will make it extremely difficult, if not impossible" for the U.N. to continue operating in Gaza.

Thomas-Greenfield said the United States told Israeli leaders of its concern about the blackout "and we understand communication networks have started to be restored."

