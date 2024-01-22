UN opens Russian bank account to enable rouble transactions, says Russia's Sovcombank

Adds detail from paragraph five onwards

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The United Nations has opened a bank account with a non-sanctioned Russian lender to allow for transactions in roubles, Russia's Sovcombank said on Monday.

The name of the bank was not specified.

Sovcombank, one of Russia's 13 "systemically important" credit institutions, has applied to the U.S. Treasury for a licence to make membership payments to a U.N. climate funding programme while its activities are blocked by U.S. sanctions.

The U.N. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2022, the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) placed Sovcombank on its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list, effectively kicking it out of the U.S. financial system, banning trade with Americans and freezing its U.S. assets.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.