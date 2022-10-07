Commodities

UN nations reach long-term aviation climate goal

Contributor
Allison Lampert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER

A UN body on Friday agreed to a long-term aspirational goal for aviation of net zero emissions by 2050, despite pushback from China and Russia, as countries aligned overwhelmingly with airlines amid mounting pressure to curb pollution from flights.

MONTREAL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A UN body on Friday agreed to a long-term aspirational goal for aviation of net zero emissions by 2050, despite pushback from China and Russia, as countries aligned overwhelmingly with airlines amid mounting pressure to curb pollution from flights.

The decision, described as a "compromise" by several European countries who wanted a more ambitious target, was approved by the 193-nation International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) assembly, held every three years.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular