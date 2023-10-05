News & Insights

UN Green Climate Fund pledges reach $9.3 bln in second replenishment round

October 05, 2023 — 05:54 am EDT

Written by Riham Alkousaa and Kate Abnett for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The United Nations Green Climate Fund reached around $9.3 billion in pledges for its second replenishment round to help vulnerable countries cope with climate change, the fund's facilitator said on Thursday.

The U.N.'s Green Climate Fund is seeking contributions to fund projects in climate-vulnerable counties over 2024-2027, aiming to exceed the $10 billion it raised in its last three-year round.

The amount did not include the United States, which is still working on its announcement but its representative said it was not in a position to pledge at a conference in Bonn on Thursday due to ongoing uncertainty in its budget process.

