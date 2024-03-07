News & Insights

US Markets

UN data: Global patent filings drop nearly 2% as innovation falters

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

March 07, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

Written by Emma Farge for Reuters ->

Adds breakdown of countries in paragraphs 3 and 6, context on UN patent system in paragraph 7

GENEVA, March 7 (Reuters) - Patent filings slipped last year by nearly 2% in the first fall in 14 years amid economic uncertainty, the U.N. patent agency said on Thursday, in a move it described as "concerning".

The World Intellectual Property Organization, which oversees a system for countries to share recognition of patents, reported 272,600 filings in 2023 which was a 1.8% decline from the previous year.

The top two countries China (69,610) and the United States (55,678) both reported fewer filings than 2022, falling 0.6% and 5.3% respectively. In the case of China, it was the first drop since 2002.

"I think it is really a broader reflection of what's going on in the innovation economy. And I think to some extent, it is concerning...," WIPO chief economist Carsten Fink told reporters.

"Innovation, technological progress is what generates future economic growth, future jobs, and I think, policymakers need to make sure that there is an innovation ecosystem that is vibrant and...generates the, the seeds of future growth."

Japan and Germany, number 3 and 5 in the rankings, also filed fewer applications in 2023 although South Korea which is ranked fourth had a slight increase.

The Patent Cooperation Treaty which has 157 signatory states allows inventors to seek patent protection simultaneously in a large number of countries. It accounts for around 60% of non-resident patent applications, WIPO said.

(Reporting by Emma Farge Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((emma.farge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.