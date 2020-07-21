UN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Unilever N.V. (Symbol: UN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.73, changing hands as high as $54.88 per share. Unilever N.V. shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UN's low point in its 52 week range is $42 per share, with $63.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.57.

