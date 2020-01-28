UN criticizes Iraq trials of ISIS "members", including human shields

The United Nations raised "serious concerns" on Tuesday about the trials of hundreds of alleged Islamic State members in Iraq, some of whom merely prepared meals, offered medical services or even acted as human shields for the jihadist group.
