UN council demands end to Myanmar violence in first resolution in decades

Credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN

December 21, 2022 — 03:06 pm EST

Written by Michelle Nichols and Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council adopted its first resolution on Myanmar in 74 years on Wednesday to demand an end to violence and urge the military junta to release all political prisoners, including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The 15-member council has long been split on how to deal with the Myanmar crisis with China and Russia arguing against strong action. They both abstained from the vote on Wednesday, along with India. The remaining 12 members voted in favor.

