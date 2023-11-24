News & Insights

UN conference adopts 2030 goal on cleaner aviation fuels

November 24, 2023 — 10:20 am EST

Written by Allison Lampert and Tim Hepher for Reuters ->

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Nations at U.N.-led talks agreed on Friday an interim 2030 goal for reducing emissions from international aviation through the use of sustainable aviation fuel, but China, Russia and some others voiced reservations about the impact on their economies.

Details of the agreement were not immediately made public, but a senior delegate said it called for 5% lower emissions through the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) or other clean energy by 2030, compared with an earlier draft of 5-8%.

The agreement, monitored by webcast, came after five days of talks hosted by the International Civil Aviation Organization in Dubai, days before a wider COP28 summit on climate change.

