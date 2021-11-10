US Markets

UN climate agency publishes draft of final Glasgow deal

Valerie Volcovici Reuters
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

The United Nations climate agency on Wednesday published a first draft of the political decision countries will issue at the end of the COP26 summit.

Negotiators from nearly 200 countries will work from the draft to strike a final deal before the summit ends on Friday.

The "COP cover decision" is being closely watched for what it might commit countries to do to bridge the gap between their current climate targets and the more ambitious action scientists say is needed to avert disastrous levels of warming.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

