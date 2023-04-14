UN chief raises concerns with Russia about Ukraine grain deal

By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS, April 14 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has written to Russia, Ukraine and Turkey to raise concerns about the implementation of a deal that allows the safe wartime export of grain from several Ukrainian Black Sea ports, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday.

The United Nations has said no ships were inspected on Tuesday under the deal - agreed in July last year - "as the parties needed more time to reach an agreement on operational priorities." Inspections resumed on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General has written letters to the parties and we are diligently working in close collaboration with Turkey to maintain the continuation of the vital agreement," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

The agreement was brokered by the U.N. and Turkey to help tackle a global food crisis that U.N. officials said had been worsened by the most deadly war in Europe since World War Two. The deal saw a resumption of Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, which had been halted by Russia's Feb. 24, 2022, invasion.

Inbound inspections had became less efficient as Russia began to insist on a random list of vessels to be chosen for inspection each day, a source familiar with the situation said earlier this week.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

((michelle.nichols@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.