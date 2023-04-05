World Markets

UN chief condemns Taliban ban on Afghan women working for UN

April 05, 2023 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by Michelle Nichols for Reuters ->

UNITED NATIONS, April 5 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday strongly condemned a decision by Afghanistan's Taliban authorities to ban Afghan women from working for the United Nations and called for the decision to be immediately revoked, his spokesperson said in a statement.

"This is a violation of the inalienable fundamental human rights of women," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"Female staff members are essential for the United Nations operations, including in the delivery of life-saving assistance. The enforcement of this decision will harm the Afghan people, millions of whom are in need of this assistance," he said.

