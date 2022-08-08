Commodities

UN-backed body issues shipping procedures for Ukraine corridor - document

Credit: REUTERS/YORUK ISIK

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United Nations, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine issued long-awaited procedures on Monday for merchant ships exporting Ukrainian grain and fertiliser through the Black Sea, according to a document seen by Reuters.

"The Parties will not undertake any attacks against merchant vessels or other civilian vessels and port facilities engaged in this initiative," the document said.

