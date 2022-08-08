UN-backed body issues shipping procedures for Ukraine corridor - document

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United Nations, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine issued long-awaited procedures on Monday for merchant ships exporting Ukrainian grain and fertiliser through the Black Sea, according to a document seen by Reuters.

"The Parties will not undertake any attacks against merchant vessels or other civilian vessels and port facilities engaged in this initiative," the document said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Mark Porter)

