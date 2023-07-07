UN aid chief to Russia: Don't 'chuck away' Black Sea grain deal

By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS, July 7 (Reuters) - If Russia does not agree to extend a deal allowing the safe export of grain and fertilizer from Ukrainian ports, it is unlikely Western states will continue cooperating with U.N. officials helping Moscow with its exports, the United Nations aid chief said on Friday.

"The world has seen the value of the Black Sea Initiative ... this isn't something you chuck away," the U.N.'s Martin Griffiths told reporters.

"We are working on how long we can extend (the deal) after July 17. Our hope is that, it will be extended at least once every three months, not every two months. We will make an effort in this regard and try to increase the duration of it to two years," Erdogan said in a joint news conference with Zelenskiy.

AMMONIA PIPELINE DAMAGE

Grynspan has been working with the United States, European Union, Britain and others to smooth Russian exports. Russia has described the Black Sea deal and the agreement to facilitate its own exports as a single package.

While Russian exports of food and fertilizer are not subject to Western sanctions imposed after the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance have amounted to a barrier to shipments.

A pipeline, which once pumped up to 2.5 million tonnes of ammonia annually for global export to Ukraine's Pivdennyi port on the Black Sea from Togliatti in western Russia, has lain idle since the start of the war.

He said if it could be repaired then an arrangement would be needed to protect it from the war. According to the International Energy Agency, it is the world's longest ammonia pipeline at about 2,470 kilometres (1,534 miles).

"So there's lots of impediments to making that a realistic prospect immediately," Griffiths said.

As the expiration date looms, the Black Sea grain deal is grinding to a halt.

No new ships have been registered to travel to Ukraine since June 26. Under the deal, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey approved the ships to travel and all vessels are inspected by a joint team of Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials.

