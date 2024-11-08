UMS Integration Sees Third Quarter Profit Decline

UMS Holdings (SG:558) has released an update.

UMS Integration Limited has reported a 33% decrease in net profit for the third quarter, with revenue also falling by 9% compared to the same period last year. The decline is attributed to a significant reduction in raw material purchases and subcontractor charges, although finance income saw a notable increase. Despite these challenges, the company continues to navigate through the current financial landscape.

