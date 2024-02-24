UMS Holdings (SGX:558) Price Target Increased by 5.63% to 1.63

The average one-year price target for UMS Holdings (SGX:558) has been revised to 1.63 / share. This is an increase of 5.63% from the prior estimate of 1.54 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.50 to a high of 1.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.62% from the latest reported closing price of 1.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in UMS Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 558 is 0.05%, an increase of 14.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.12% to 36,536K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,301K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,995K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 558 by 28.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,554K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,113K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,053K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 558 by 23.38% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,853K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,641K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,437K shares, representing an increase of 7.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 558 by 36.01% over the last quarter.

