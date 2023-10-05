UMS Holdings (SGX:558) Price Target Increased by 12.53% to 1.37

The average one-year price target for UMS Holdings (SGX:558) has been revised to 1.37 / share. This is an increase of 12.53% from the prior estimate of 1.22 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.20 to a high of 1.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.08% from the latest reported closing price of 1.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in UMS Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 558 is 0.04%, a decrease of 10.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 32,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,995K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,554K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,374K shares, representing an increase of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 558 by 5.27% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,053K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,039K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 558 by 3.65% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,853K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,437K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.