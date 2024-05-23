News & Insights

UMS Holdings Concludes Effective AGM with Electronic Polling

May 23, 2024 — 05:51 am EDT

UMS Holdings (SG:558) has released an update.

UMS Holdings Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Carlton Hotel Singapore, with a quorum present and key directors in attendance. Shareholders were briefed on resolutions and had previously submitted their questions, with responses published on SGXNet. The voting on resolutions was organized via a poll using electronic devices, with scrutineers appointed to ensure the integrity of the process.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

