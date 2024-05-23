UMS Holdings Concludes Effective AGM with Electronic Polling

UMS Holdings (SG:558) has released an update.

UMS Holdings Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Carlton Hotel Singapore, with a quorum present and key directors in attendance. Shareholders were briefed on resolutions and had previously submitted their questions, with responses published on SGXNet. The voting on resolutions was organized via a poll using electronic devices, with scrutineers appointed to ensure the integrity of the process.

