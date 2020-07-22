Markets
Umpqua Holdings Q2 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) reported second quarter earnings per share of $0.24 compared to $0.51, prior year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.16, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net interest income declined to $212.50 million from $227.16 million. Total non-interest income was $115.48 million compared to $121.82 million. Analysts expected revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter.

Total consolidated assets were $29.6 billion as of June 30, 2020. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $11.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, representing 39% of total assets and 47% of total deposits.

