Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UMPQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that UMPQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.47, the dividend yield is 5.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UMPQ was $14.47, representing a -23.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.94 and a 62.95% increase over the 52 week low of $8.88.

UMPQ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). UMPQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.06. Zacks Investment Research reports UMPQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -21.25%, compared to an industry average of -12.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UMPQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.