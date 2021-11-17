Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UMPQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that UMPQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.1, the dividend yield is 3.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UMPQ was $21.1, representing a -4.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.03 and a 52.24% increase over the 52 week low of $13.86.

UMPQ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG). UMPQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.19. Zacks Investment Research reports UMPQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 329.96%, compared to an industry average of 32.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the umpq Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

