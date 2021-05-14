Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2021

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UMPQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that UMPQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.12, the dividend yield is 4.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UMPQ was $19.12, representing a -2.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.62 and a 115.32% increase over the 52 week low of $8.88.

UMPQ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK). UMPQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.98. Zacks Investment Research reports UMPQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 303.37%, compared to an industry average of 25.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UMPQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

