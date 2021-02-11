Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UMPQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that UMPQ has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of UMPQ was $16.51, representing a -8.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.12 and a 85.92% increase over the 52 week low of $8.88.

UMPQ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). UMPQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.36. Zacks Investment Research reports UMPQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 299.01%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UMPQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

